Ballad Health: 97 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 18 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Feb. 15, announcing there are 97 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Friday, 107 patients were reported as hospitalized across the Ballad system.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, February 15. #BalladHealth is committed to keeping our region informed. pic.twitter.com/KPvXMd26fy — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) February 15, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 97

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 59

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 10

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 28,960

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 23,572

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 14.5%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 53 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.