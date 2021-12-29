Ballad Health: 95% of critical COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Of the 62 novel coronavirus patients in Ballad Health ICUs throughout the region, 59 are not vaccinated, data showed Wednesday.

The health system released its weekly update regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Data again revealed a stark contrast among hospitalized patients and their vaccination status — a trend that has been evident for weeks.

There are 254 patients total in Ballad facilities battling COVID-19; of these hospitalizations, 91% remain unprotected against the virus.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, we are treating 254 inpatients with COVID-19. This data pertains to Ballad Health’s 21-county service area of Tennessee and Virginia.



The gap closes even more among COVID-19 patients depending on ventilators to breathe. Ninety-five percent of those on ventilators are not vaccinated.

Ballad’s data show a decrease of patient numbers in the ICU, but it is not revealed which of these are discharges or deaths.

One child is receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the health system revealed on Wednesday.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 29:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 254 (+4)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 29 (-10)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 25 (+4)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66 (-8)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 62 (+1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.7% (+ 0.7)

The region’s positivity rate stands at 16.1% on Wednesday, a slight increase from the positive rate previously reported on Tuesday.

Ballad Health reported Wednesday that there have been 71 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.