JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ninety-four percent of critical COVID-19 patients, which involve patients in the ICU and/or on a ventilator, involve patients who remain unvaccinated against the virus.

According to Ballad Health on Thursday, there are 47 novel coronavirus patients in its ICUs. Forty-four of these patients are not vaccinated. For the 33 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 31 are unvaccinated.

Ballad data shows the vast majority of general COVID-19 hospitalizations involve those who are not vaccinated, in fact. Out of the 219 current novel coronavirus hospital stays, 181 are unvaccinated.

Thursday’s data did show a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations — a continuing trend following Omicron’s peak. Three fewer patients are in Ballad facilities due to the virus.

Another decline was seen in pediatric hospitalizations at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, bringing the total to two children remaining in the facility fighting the novel coronavirus.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on March 3: