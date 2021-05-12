Ballad Health: 94 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 27 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, May 12, announcing there are 94 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The health system now reports its COVID-19 numbers once a week on Wednesdays.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 94

Total COVID-19 admissions: 7

Total COVID-19 discharges: 17

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 21

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 18

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 42,823

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 40,731

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 7.7%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 20 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.