Ballad Health: 94 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 24 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, March 29, announcing there are 94 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Friday, 85 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

Please view the COVID-19 scoredcard for Monday, March 29. Please continue to do your part to reduce the rates of the virus in our region and get vaccinated when able. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID #ThisIsOurShot pic.twitter.com/3imuxkGBam — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) March 29, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 94

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 19

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2 4

4 Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 11

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 37,433

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 30,278

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 12.2%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 8 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.