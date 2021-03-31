Ballad Health: 94 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 23 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, March 31, announcing there are 94 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, 94 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

Please view the scorecard for Wednesday, March 31. As the positivity rates & the volume of COVID-19 patients increase, we ask everyone to take precautions measures. Appointments are available at all community vaccination centers.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Wednesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 94

94 Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

0 Designated COVID-19 beds available: 27

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 23

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 12

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 38,311

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 30,952

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 13.7%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 16 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.