JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Data from the Ballad Health system on Thursday showed another decline in general COVID-19 hospitalizations following the Omicron surge.

There are 172 patients — a decline of five since Wednesday — fighting the virus in Ballad facilities. Of these patients, 85% are unvaccinated. For critical COVID-19 cases, 89% are unvaccinated.

Ballad revealed there are 24 patients relying on ventilators to breathe. Twenty-two of these patients have not been vaccinated.

An increase was seen in pediatric COVID-19 patients; there are now three children battling the virus at Niswonger. Ballad also recorded three more suspected cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Wednesday marked the fewest COVID-19 patients on a ventilator — 23 — since two variants overwhelmed the health care system amid surges over a seven-month period. Previously, the lowest number on ventilators had reached 24 on Monday.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on March 10: