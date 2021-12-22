Ballad Health: 91% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 unvaccinated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health continues to report a stark contrast among its COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients’ vaccination status.

On Wednesday, the health system, which serves 21 counties across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, revealed that 91% of those hospitalized with the novel coronavirus in its facilities have yet to get vaccinated against the virus.

Breaking those numbers down, Ballad showed data of in-house COVID-19 hospitalizations — of the 234 patients, 213 have yet to receive the shots.

This stark contrast is seen even more in critical COVID-19 cases, data show. Seventy-two patients are fighting the novel coronavirus within Ballad’s Intensive Care Units (ICU). Of these ICU hospitalizations, 67 patients remain unvaccinated at 93%.

That high percentage carries over to those on ventilators. As 61 COVID-19 patients are depending on ventilators to breathe, the unvaccinated make up 93% of these patients.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 22:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 234 (-4)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (+3)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 22 (+2)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 26 (+4)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 72 (+6)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 61 (+9)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.8%

The region’s positivity rate stands at 13.6% on Wednesday, an increase from the positive rate previously reported Tuesday.

Ballad Health reported Wednesday that there have been 73 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.