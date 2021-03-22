Ballad Health: 91 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 20 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, March 22, announcing there are 91 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Friday, 83 patients were reported as hospitalized across the Ballad system.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, March 22. Ballad Health is committed to keeping our region safe and informed.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 91

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 33

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 8

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 34,981

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 29,220

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 13.2%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 6 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.