Ballad Health: 91 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 25 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, announcing there are 91 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

25 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 91

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 37

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 25

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 15

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Friday, August 28. Scorecards are updated Monday- Friday at 11 a.m. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/0KeTTV5LB2 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) August 28, 2020

On Friday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 32 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 8.6%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 10,561 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

146 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Friday.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.