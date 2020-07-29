Ballad Health: 90 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 23 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced they are treating 104 patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Ballad Health Chief Opereating Officer Eric Deaton said in a press conference on Wednesday that of the 104 patients, 23 are in the Intensive Care Unit .

90 patients are hospitalized with another 14 under investigation.

He said there of those 104 patients, 23 are in the ICU and 17 of them are on ventilators. — WJHL (@WJHL11) July 29, 2020

Deaton also said 17 of the patients are on ventilators.

Deaton said the number of patients has drastically grown over the last month.

Deaton: About a month ago, we were at 4 patients in-house (inpatient) and this week we hit 101 patients inside the facilities.



We had 847 positive cases diagnosed within Ballad Health two weeks ago; 1198 last week; we’re already over that number by Wednesday this week. #COVID19 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) July 29, 2020

Deaton said Ballad is conducting over 800 COVID-19 tests every day on average.

Deaton also said the percentage of positive test results has increased over the last month as well.

Ballad Health is also urging community members to wear masks when in public.

