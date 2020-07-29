Ballad Health: 90 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 23 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced they are treating 104 patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Ballad Health Chief Opereating Officer Eric Deaton said in a press conference on Wednesday that of the 104 patients, 23 are in the Intensive Care Unit .
90 patients are hospitalized with another 14 under investigation.
Deaton also said 17 of the patients are on ventilators.
Deaton said the number of patients has drastically grown over the last month.
Deaton said Ballad is conducting over 800 COVID-19 tests every day on average.
Deaton also said the percentage of positive test results has increased over the last month as well.
Ballad Health is also urging community members to wear masks when in public.
