Ballad Health: 87 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 15 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are 87 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

15 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 87

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 59

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 7

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, Sept. 7. Ballad Health encourages those in our region to continue to practice #socialdistancing and wearing a mask to reduce the spread of the virus. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/pdq5pjSK7N — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) September 7, 2020

On Monday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 17 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 11.1%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 12,176 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

177 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Monday.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.