Ballad Health: 86 COVID-19 cases in Ballad hospitals, 10 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are 86 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

10 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 86

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 11

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 46

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 10

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 8

Please view the attached scorecard Tuesday, Sept. 15. Tune in to our Facebook LIVE tomorrow for more information on #COVID19 in our region. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/JNTHZHg07i — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) September 15, 2020

On Tuesday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 42 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 7.6%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 13,160 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

219 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Tuesday.