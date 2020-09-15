Ballad Health: 86 COVID-19 cases in Ballad hospitals, 10 in ICU

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ballad Health logo_1525467320708.jpg.jpg

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are 86 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

10 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 86
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 11
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 46
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 10
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 8

On Tuesday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 42 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 7.6%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 13,160 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

219 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss