Ballad Health: 85 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 11 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Feb. 22, announcing there are 85 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Friday, 78 patients were reported as hospitalized across the Ballad system.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, Feb. 22. As we are seeing a decrease in cases, please continue to do your part by wearing a mask and social distancing to reduce the spread in our region. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/zE5VoliPuC — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) February 22, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 85

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 48

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 11

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 29,400

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 25,517

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 12.2%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 45 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.