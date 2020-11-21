Ballad Health: 85 COVID-19 deaths in region over past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, announcing there are now 210 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

View the attached scorecard for Saturday, Nov. 21. Please #maskup, social distance, practice hand hygiene, get your flu vaccine and review our holiday safety tips as we continue to share them throughout this season. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/ed92xag0Ia — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 21, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 210

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 72

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 29

There have been 85 virus-related deaths in the past seven days in the Ballad Health system.

Since March 1, there have been 33,607 total positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area, with 640 COVID-19 deaths.

The positive rate in the Ballad region is 18.5% on Saturday, up from 18.1% on Friday.