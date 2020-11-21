Ballad Health: 85 COVID-19 deaths in region over past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, announcing there are now 210 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 210
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 72
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 29
There have been 85 virus-related deaths in the past seven days in the Ballad Health system.
Since March 1, there have been 33,607 total positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area, with 640 COVID-19 deaths.
The positive rate in the Ballad region is 18.5% on Saturday, up from 18.1% on Friday.