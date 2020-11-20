LIVE NOW /
Ballad Health: 84 COVID-19 deaths in region over past 7 days

Local Coronavirus Coverage

FILE

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, announcing there are now 220 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 220
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 63
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 39
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30

There have been 84 virus-related deaths in the past seven days in the Ballad Health system.

Since March 1, there have been 33,137 total positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

The positive rate in the Ballad region is 18.1% as of Friday.

