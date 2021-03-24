Ballad Health: 83 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 18 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, March 24, announcing there are 83 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, 91 patients were reported as hospitalized across the Ballad system.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Wednesday, March 24. Please continue to do your part to reduce the spread of the virus and receive the vaccine when you are able. #balladhealth #ThisIsOurShot pic.twitter.com/8pyjewXIi3 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) March 24, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Wednesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 83

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 15

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 29

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 11

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 35,530

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 29,610

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 10.5%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 11 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.