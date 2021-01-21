Ballad Health: 83 COVID-19 deaths reported in region over past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, Jan. 21, announcing there are 226 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

“Though we are encouraged to see the positive rate and number of patients decrease and number of vaccinations increase, we still have far to go,” Ballad Health said in a tweet.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Thursday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 226

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 69

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 33

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 23,171

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 11,006

According to Thursday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 22.9%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 83 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.