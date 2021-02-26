Ballad Health: 76 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 16 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, Feb. 26, announcing there are 76 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Wednesday, 77 patients were reported as hospitalized across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Friday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 76

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 1

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 53

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 8

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 29,911

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 27,109

According to Friday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 9.7%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 52 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.