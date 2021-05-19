Ballad Health: 70 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 19 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, May 19, announcing there are 70 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals
Last week, 94 patients were hospitalized across the Ballad system with COVID-19.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 70
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 12
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 19
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 25
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 19
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 10
- First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 43,307
- Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 41,074
According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 6%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 18 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.