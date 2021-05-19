Ballad Health: 70 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 19 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, May 19, announcing there are 70 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals

View the scorecard for Wednesday, May 19. The COVID-19 vaccine remains our best line of defense against this devastating virus. Vaccines are wildly available to those 12 & older. Visit https://t.co/wn7EIa3dFW for vaccine center locations. #ThisIsOurShot #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/xwKK5pgFt8 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) May 19, 2021

Last week, 94 patients were hospitalized across the Ballad system with COVID-19.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 70

Total COVID-19 admissions: 12

Total COVID-19 discharges: 19

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 25

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 19

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 10

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 43,307

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 41,074

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 6%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 18 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.