Ballad Health: 69 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 13 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, March 10, announcing there are 69 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, 70 patients were reported as hospitalized across the Ballad system.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Wednesday, March 10. As the positivity rate increases, we ask that you please help slow the spread in our region. #BalladHealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/ZoT0M7rhKV — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) March 10, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Wednesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 69

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 47

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 6

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 31,852

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 28,327

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 11.1%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 49 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.