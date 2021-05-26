Ballad Health: 69 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 13 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, May 26 announcing there are 69 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals

View the scorecard for Wednesday, May 26. As we head into a holiday weekend, please remember to take precautions to protect yourself & your loved ones from COVID-19. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID

Originally tweeted by Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) on May 26, 2021.

Last week, 69 patients were hospitalized across the Ballad system with COVID-19.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 69

Total COVID-19 admissions: 6

Total COVID-19 discharges: 13

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 27

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 9

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 43,712

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 41,747

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 7.3%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 14 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.