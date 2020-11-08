Ballad Health: 62 COVID-19 deaths in Tri-Cities region over last 7 days

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, announcing there are now 196 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 196
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 11
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 40
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 24

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss