Ballad Health: 59 COVID-19 related deaths in service area over last week, slight decrease in hospitalizations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health revealed on Thursday that COVID-19 hospitalizations within its 21-county service had slightly decreased since Wednesday.
Two fewer patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 within the health system’s facilities, and the scorecard depicts a decrease in the total ICU patients.
The percent of those fully vaccinated in the region rose ever so slightly — Ballad Health reported that 40.6% of the population is currently vaccinated against the virus. On Wednesday, the health system reported 40.53% of the population was vaccinated.
Compared to statewide vaccination rates, Ballad’s service area trails behind both Tennessee and Virginia’s rates.
Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 59 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.
The following is a breakdown of Thursday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 393 (-2)
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 23 (-1)
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 46 (-7)
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 49 (+1)
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 101 (-3)
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 82 (+3)
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 40.6% (+0.1%)
