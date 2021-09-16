Ballad Health: 59 COVID-19 related deaths in service area over last week, slight decrease in hospitalizations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health revealed on Thursday that COVID-19 hospitalizations within its 21-county service had slightly decreased since Wednesday.

Two fewer patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 within the health system’s facilities, and the scorecard depicts a decrease in the total ICU patients.

The percent of those fully vaccinated in the region rose ever so slightly — Ballad Health reported that 40.6% of the population is currently vaccinated against the virus. On Wednesday, the health system reported 40.53% of the population was vaccinated.

Compared to statewide vaccination rates, Ballad’s service area trails behind both Tennessee and Virginia’s rates.

Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 59 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

The following is a breakdown of Thursday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 393 (-2)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 23 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 46 (-7)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 49 (+1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 101 (-3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 82 (+3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 40.6% (+0.1%)

