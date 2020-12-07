Ballad Health: 57 COVID-19 patients in ICU as positive rate reaches new high of 24.6%

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 7, announcing there are now 269 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The hospital system reported 86 deaths within the past seven days.

Ballad Health officials noted that the hospital system’s coverage area has a positivity rate that has once again reached a new high at 24.6%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 269

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 11

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 54

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 57

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 29

Since March 1, Ballad has reported 792 COVID-19 deaths in its service area.