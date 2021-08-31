Ballad Health: 55 COVID-19 deaths reported in service area over last week, hospitalizations increase

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, August 31, announcing there are 313 patients receiving treatment for the virus at the system’s hospitals.

The health system said that there are currently 10 children being treated in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Fifty-four patients are currently depending on ventilators — a jump from 52 on Monday.

The ICU admitted an additional patient as well, bringing its total number of COVID patients to 74.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate stayed the same within Ballad’s service area at 39.6% and remains lower than the state average of 41.5%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 313 (+2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 35 (-3)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 33 (+3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 21 (+1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 74 (+1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 54 (+2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 10

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 39.6%

According to Tuesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate climbed to 19.9%. On Monday, Ballad reported that rate sat at 18.5%. Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 55 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

