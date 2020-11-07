Ballad Health: 55 COVID-19 deaths in Tri-Cities region over last 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, announcing there are now 190 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 190
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 41
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 34
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 18