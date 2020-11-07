Ballad Health: 55 COVID-19 deaths in Tri-Cities region over last 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, announcing there are now 190 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 190

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 41

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 34

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 18