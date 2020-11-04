Ballad Health: 54 COVID-19 deaths in Tri-Cities region over last 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, announcing there are now 202 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 202

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 40

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 45

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 24

On November 3, Ballad Health reported 204 COVID-19 patients were being treated at its facilities.

Please view the attached scorecard for Wednesday, Nov. 4. Please tune in to our live media briefing, streaming now on our Facebook page, as we discuss these numbers and other topics in detail. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/0kP1r7Blyu — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 4, 2020

On Wednesday, Ballad Health reported there had been 54 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

The positive rate in the Ballad Health system has risen to 16.8% as of November 4.

You can watch the full Ballad Health news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.