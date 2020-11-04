Ballad Health: 54 COVID-19 deaths in Tri-Cities region over last 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, announcing there are now 202 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 202
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 40
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 45
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 24
On November 3, Ballad Health reported 204 COVID-19 patients were being treated at its facilities.
On Wednesday, Ballad Health reported there had been 54 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.
The positive rate in the Ballad Health system has risen to 16.8% as of November 4.
You can watch the full Ballad Health news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.