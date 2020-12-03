Ballad Health: 53 COVID-19 patients in ICU as positive rate continues to climb in region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, announcing there are now 254 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Thursday, Dec. 3. Please do your part to reduce the spread of the virus in our region. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/841xS2P7vt — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 3, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 254

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 49

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 53

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 34

Since March 1, there has been a total of 40,235 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

The positive rate in Ballad’s region is 20.5%.

Ballad reports 45 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days and 732 deaths since March 1.