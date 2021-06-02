Ballad Health: 52 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, positivity rate falls to 4.4%

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, June 2 announcing there are 52 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
Last week, 69 patients were hospitalized across the Ballad system with COVID-19.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 52
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 2
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 10
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 332
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 8
- First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 43,864
- Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 41,989
According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 4.4%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 14 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.