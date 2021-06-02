Ballad Health: 52 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, positivity rate falls to 4.4%

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, June 2 announcing there are 52 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

View the scorecard for Wednesday, June 2. Thank you to our community for doing your part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. Vaccines are available to everyone 12+ in TN & VA. Walk-ins welcome. Visit https://t.co/qCGhLPdUPZ to learn more. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/NrtWE9vQzV — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) June 2, 2021

Last week, 69 patients were hospitalized across the Ballad system with COVID-19.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 52

Total COVID-19 admissions: 2

Total COVID-19 discharges: 10

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 332

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 8

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 43,864

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 41,989

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 4.4%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 14 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.