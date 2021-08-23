Ballad Health: 50 COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators, 7 children hospitalized at Niswonger’s

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, August 23, announcing there are 264 patients receiving treatment for the virus at its hospitals.

The health system said that there are currently seven children being treated in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Fifty patients are currently depending on ventilators — a number that continues to increase.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 264

Total COVID-19 admissions: 58

Total COVID-19 discharges: 16

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 17

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 50

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 7

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 38.7%

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 13.8%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 28 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

