Ballad Health: 48 COVID-19 patients depending on ventilators, 11 children being treated at Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, Sept. 1, announcing there are 331 patients receiving treatment for the virus at the system’s hospitals.

The health system said that there are currently 11 children being treated in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Forty-eight patients are currently depending on ventilators.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate stayed the same within Ballad’s service area at 39.6% and remains lower than the state average of 41.8%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 331 (+18)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 63 (+35)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 45 (+12)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9 (-12)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 77 (+3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 48 (-6)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 11 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 39.7%

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate climbed to 20%. On Tuesday, Ballad reported that rate sat at 19.9%. Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 49 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

