Ballad Health: 340 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health released Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers, which showed an increase from rates reported over the weekend.

According to the health system, nine more people have been hospitalized overnight due to the novel coronavirus.

Two fewer children are receiving care at Niswonger due to COVID-19, the report said.

The health system tweeted Monday that it continues to “see a grim pattern that the majority of [its] COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated individuals.”

The following is a breakdown of Tuesday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 340 (+9)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 22 (+3)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 56 (+8)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 47 (+1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 97 (+6)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 69 (+4)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4 (-2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 41.6%

