Ballad Health: 4 children fighting COVID-19 within Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four pediatric patients remain in Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Tuesday fighting the novel coronavirus, according to data from Ballad Health.

Data also show a slight decrease recorded in Ballad facilities regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations; five fewer hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday, and two fewer patients are fighting the virus in the Intensive Care Unit.

More than 50 patients remain on a ventilator, however, as they continue to battle critical COVID-19 cases.

Vaccination rates within Ballad’s 21-county service area continue to lag behind statewide data in Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 14:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 248 (-5)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3 (+1)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 20 (-10)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 25 (-2)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66 (-2)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 51
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.5%

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 52 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 48 deaths reported on Monday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 15.1% on Monday, a decrease from the positive rate previously reported Monday.

