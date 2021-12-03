Ballad Health: 4 children fighting COVID-19 in Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two more children are battling COVID-19 in Niswonger Children’s Hospital, according to data from Ballad Health Friday.

The health system revealed that four children are receiving treatment for the virus in the pediatric facility, and 209 patients remain in facilities across the 21-county service area fighting the novel coronavirus.

Four fewer patients are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, but two more have been placed on ventilators.

There was a slight increase in the area’s vaccination rate; however, the area continues to lag behind statewide vaccination rates in both Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 3:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 209

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 28 (+7)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 28 (+3)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 51 (-4)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 40 (+2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4 (+2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.7% (+0.1)

Ballad Health reported Friday that there have been 62 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 53 deaths reported on Thursday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 15% on Friday, an increase from previous reports.