JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on Friday that two more pediatric COVID-19 patients were admitted at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Data from the health system revealed there are four children battling the novel coronavirus in its pediatric facility.

There were decreases, however, seen across the board, including hospitalizations and critical COVID cases. Ballad numbers showed that there was a drop of 22 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Feb. 25. A drop of one case each was also seen in the intensive care unit and for patients depending on a ventilator.

Ballad reported two more suspect cases of COVID-19 in its hospitals across a 21-county service area.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 25:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 268 (-22)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (+2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 28 (-4)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 50 (+8)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 50 (-1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 34 (-1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4 (+2)

Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that there have been 127 COVID-19-related deaths in its area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia within the past seven days.