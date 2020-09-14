Ballad Health: 39 total COVID-19 deaths reported over past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are 83 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

12 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 83

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 50

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 7

Please view the attached scorecard for Monday, Sept. 14. These updates are posted daily Monday- Friday at 11 a.m. #balladhealth is committed to keeping our region informed. pic.twitter.com/3OUfWzQD7a — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) September 14, 2020

On Monday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 39 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 8.8%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 12,996 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

216 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Monday.