Ballad Health: 38 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, positive rate drops to 3.6%

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, June 9 announcing there are 38 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Last week, 52 patients were hospitalized across the Ballad system with COVID-19.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 38

Total COVID-19 admissions: 3

Total COVID-19 discharges: 9

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 24

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 10

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 4

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 43,823

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 42,425

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 3.6%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 14 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.