Ballad Health: 36 team members, 52 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Wexford House in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced Tuesday that it has discovered a cluster of positive novel coronavirus cases at its short- and long-term, skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.

Accord to Ballad Health, 36 team members and 52 residents at Wexford House tested positive for COVID-19 as of November 24.

Positive team members, along with those who are showing symptoms or are awaiting test results, are in quarantine at their homes, according to the release.

Affected residents have either been isolated within the facility or transferred to a section of Holston Valley Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit that has been designated for Wexford House residents.

Ballad Health officials also said they continue to work with the Tennessee Department of Health to track the exposures and limit further spread.

All Wexford House residents and team members are receiving COVID-19 testing, which includes twice-weekly testing until the facility records zero active cases for 14 days.