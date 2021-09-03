Ballad Health: 352 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 57 depending on ventilators Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, Sept. 3, announcing there are 352 patients receiving treatment for the virus at the system’s hospitals.

That total is up by 12 patients since Thursday.

This increase of patients reflects Ballad’s forecast that the community will surpass records seen during January’s winter COVID-19 surge.

The health system said that there are eight children being treated in Niswonger Children’s Hospital — a drop from Thursday’s previous report of 11 juvenile patients.

Fifty-seven patients are depending on ventilators, and 78 COVID-19 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit as of Friday.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate within Ballad’s service area on Friday remained the same from Thursday at 39.7% — still below the Tennessee statewide fully vaccinated rate of 42.1% and the Virginia statewide rate of 56.9% who are fully vaccinated.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 352 (+12)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 57 (+4)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 45 (+1)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 17 (+2)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 78 (-1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 57 (+9)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 8 (-3)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 39.7%

According to Friday’s scorecard, the positivity rate inched up to 20.4%. On Thursday, Ballad reported that rate sat at 19.7%. Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 48 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

