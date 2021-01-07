Ballad Health: 350 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 68 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 7, announcing there are 350 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
On Wednesday, there were 357 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 350
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 63
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 41
Ballad reports there have been 107 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.