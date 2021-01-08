Ballad Health: 346 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, more than 15,000 first doses of vaccine administered

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 8, announcing there are 346 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the scorecard for Friday, Jan. 8. As COVID-19 cases remain high in our region, please do your part to reduce the spread of the virus. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/YymMrayvEa — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 8, 2021

On Thursday, there were 350 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 346

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 49

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 67

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 39

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 15,225

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 2,691

Ballad reports there have been 91 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.