Ballad Health: 346 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, more than 15,000 first doses of vaccine administered

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 8, announcing there are 346 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Thursday, there were 350 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 346
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 49
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 67
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 39
  • First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 15,225
  • Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 2,691

Ballad reports there have been 91 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss