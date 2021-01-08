Ballad Health: 346 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, more than 15,000 first doses of vaccine administered

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 8, announcing there are 346 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
On Thursday, there were 350 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 346
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 49
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 67
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 39
- First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 15,225
- Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 2,691
Ballad reports there have been 91 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.