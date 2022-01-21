Ballad Health: 343 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drops were seen across the board Friday after Ballad Health released its daily COVID-19 hospitalization data.
The health system, which spans across a 21-county service area, revealed that 343 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in its facilities, and seven children are fighting the virus at Niswonger.
Ballad used state-reported data to determine that more than one-third of COVID-19 tests are returning positive — with a positivity rate of 35.3%.
State data also revealed that 87 people in the region have died of COVID-19 within the past week. Since March 1, 2021, there have been over 1,865 COVID-related deaths in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia area.
Previously in the week, Ballad released that 96% of critical COVID-19 cases hospitalized were unvaccinated patients. Moreover, 98% of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators have yet to receive the shots.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 21:
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 343 (-15)
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3 (-1)
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 44 (-17)
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 59 (+7)
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66 (-6)
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 41 (-6)
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 7 (-2)