Ballad Health: 34.6% positive COVID-19 rate in service area; 336 hospitalized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, Jan. 9, announcing there are 336 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Friday, there were 346 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 336

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 53

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 62

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 39

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 15,465

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 3,241

Ballad reports there have been 106 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days, and there is a 34.6% positive rate in its service area.