Ballad Health: 339 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 73 in ICU

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, Jan. 12, announcing there are 339 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, there were 335 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 339
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 55
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 73
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 49
  • First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 17,330
  • Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 5,969

