Ballad Health: 339 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 73 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, Jan. 12, announcing there are 339 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, there were 335 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.

Please view the COVID-19 daily scorecard for Tuesday, January 12. #BalladHealth is committed to keeping our region informed. #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/YqgRfHWZ1M — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 12, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health: