Ballad Health: 335 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 73 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 31, announcing there are 335 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

That marks an increase of five patients hospitalized from Wednesday to Thursday’s report.

335 ties Ballad’s record of the highest number of patients hospitalized. The record was originally set on December 21.

Please view the daily COVID-19 scorecard for Thursday, Dec. 31. As we head into the new year, please reflect on the ways we can all help #SpreadRespectNotCovid #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/FZ6KDZb0S5 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 31, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 335

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 33

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 73

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 43

Ballad reports there have been 80 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.