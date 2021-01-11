Ballad Health: 335 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 69 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Jan. 11, announcing there are 335 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, Jan. 11. As cases and positive rates remain high, we encourage you to do your part in reducing the spread. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/vg6JVECjlB — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 11, 2021

On Sunday, there were 337 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 335

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 48

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 69

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 43

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 16,914

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 4,574

Ballad reports there have been 117 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days, and there is a 32.2% positive rate in its service area.