Ballad Health: 333 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 67 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 22, announcing there are 333 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, Ballad Health marked a new record of 335 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Tuesday, Dec. 22. As our numbers remain high, please continue to take precautions to stay healthy. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/Mol2GvsXGF — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 22, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 333

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 55

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 67

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 46

Ballad reports there have been 102 COVID-19 deaths reported in the service area in the past week.