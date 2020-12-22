Ballad Health: 333 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 67 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 22, announcing there are 333 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
On Monday, Ballad Health marked a new record of 335 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 333
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 55
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 67
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 46
Ballad reports there have been 102 COVID-19 deaths reported in the service area in the past week.