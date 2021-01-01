Ballad Health: 332 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 91 deaths in region over last 7 days

Local Coronavirus Coverage
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 1, announcing there are 332 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Thursday, Ballad had tied its highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 335.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 332
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 54
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 39

Ballad reports there have been 91 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss