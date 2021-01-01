Ballad Health: 332 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 91 deaths in region over last 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 1, announcing there are 332 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Thursday, Ballad had tied its highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 335.

Please view the daily COVID-19 scorecard for Friday, Jan. 1. Ballad Health is committed to keeping our region informed. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/tIovZVUHNl — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 1, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 332

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 54

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 39

Ballad reports there have been 91 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.