Ballad Health: 330 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 74 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 30, announcing there are 330 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
On Tuesday, there were 328 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Ballad also saw its highest number of patients in the ICU on Tuesday, which was 77.
Wednesday saw the number of ICU patients fall by three to 74.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 330
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 11
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 37
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 74
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 48
Ballad also reported 47 new COVID-19 patients admitted and 40 discharged.
Ballad reports there have been 71 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.
