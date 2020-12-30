Ballad Health: 330 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 74 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 30, announcing there are 330 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Tuesday, there were 328 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Ballad also saw its highest number of patients in the ICU on Tuesday, which was 77.

View the daily COVID-19 scorecard for Wednesday, Dec. 30. Please take a moment to consider the 30.4% positivity rate and the devastating impact it has throughout our community and within our facilities. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/9kQESRdAfc — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 30, 2020

Wednesday saw the number of ICU patients fall by three to 74.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 330

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 11

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 37

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 74

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 48

Ballad also reported 47 new COVID-19 patients admitted and 40 discharged.

Ballad reports there have been 71 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.

